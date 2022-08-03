Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Announces Earnings Results

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Otter Tail’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Otter Tail updated its FY22 guidance to $6.83-7.13 EPS.

Otter Tail Trading Up 10.7 %

OTTR opened at $78.36 on Wednesday. Otter Tail has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $71.89. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.66.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Otter Tail by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Otter Tail by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,021,000 after acquiring an additional 14,462 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 24.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

OTTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Siebert Williams Shank cut Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

