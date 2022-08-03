Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Announces Earnings Results

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50, Briefing.com reports. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Otter Tail’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Otter Tail updated its FY22 guidance to $6.83-7.13 EPS.
Otter Tail Trading Up 10.7 %
OTTR opened at $78.36 on Wednesday. Otter Tail has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $71.89. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.66.
Otter Tail Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.412 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.
OTTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Siebert Williams Shank cut Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
Otter Tail Company Profile
Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.
