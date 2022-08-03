Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Siebert Williams Shank

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Siebert Williams Shank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $64.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $62.00. Siebert Williams Shank’s target price points to a potential downside of 18.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Otter Tail stock opened at $78.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.46. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $50.81 and a 12 month high of $71.89.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.50. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,569,000 after purchasing an additional 92,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,769 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 4.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,310,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 774,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,296,000 after acquiring an additional 16,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

