Ouster (OUST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 296.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Ouster to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OUST opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. Ouster has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.78.

OUST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ouster in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered Ouster from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

In other news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 75,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $137,186.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 930,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,364.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 90,016 shares of company stock valued at $163,155 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ouster by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,441,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,987,000 after buying an additional 71,463 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,625,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Ouster by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

