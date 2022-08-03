Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. Owens & Minor accounts for about 1.8% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.50% of Owens & Minor worth $16,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 168.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 22.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 15,616 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.8% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 115.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 39,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 20,961 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $857,520. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $268,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,538.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.76 per share, with a total value of $31,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor to $58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $34.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.55. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $49.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

