PAC Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $44,050.00 (PAC)

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $5.75 million and $44,050.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,956,634,362 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial.

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

