Pacific Basin Shipping Limited to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pacific Basin Shipping in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.60. The consensus estimate for Pacific Basin Shipping’s current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCFBY opened at $8.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $12.53.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.4331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 29.77%.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

