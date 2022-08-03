Pacific Basin Shipping Limited to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:PCFBY)

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pacific Basin Shipping in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.60. The consensus estimate for Pacific Basin Shipping’s current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share.
Pacific Basin Shipping Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS PCFBY opened at $8.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.52. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $12.53.
Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile
Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.
