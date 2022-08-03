Papp L Roy & Associates Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Papp L Roy & Associates lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,510 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Oracle were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $947,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Oracle by 44.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $156,466,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 352.3% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,015,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $166,732,000 after buying an additional 1,569,762 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.95.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $77.24. 158,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,183,891. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $205.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.69.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

