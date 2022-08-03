Papp L Roy & Associates Purchases 105 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ecolab by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Ecolab by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of ECL stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.01. 8,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,970. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ECL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ecolab from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus reduced their target price on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.12.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.