Papp L Roy & Associates Raises Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.57.

Shares of WM traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.89. 18,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,056. The company has a market cap of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $170.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.78%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

