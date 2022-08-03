Papp L Roy & Associates Sells 475 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Papp L Roy & Associates lowered its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler set a $50.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.47.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081,939. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.12. The firm has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

