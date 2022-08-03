Parcion Private Wealth LLC Makes New $296,000 Investment in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 190,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 38,656 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $2,239,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHPT opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. The business had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $526,324.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,055.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $526,324.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,055.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $3,257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,145,304 shares in the company, valued at $54,013,311.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,051,935 shares of company stock worth $27,700,851. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

