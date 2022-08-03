Parcion Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 26,147 SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RLY opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.49. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $32.34.

