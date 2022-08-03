Parcion Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $183.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.69. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

