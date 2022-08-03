Parcion Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $695,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 97,049 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 59,872 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

F stock opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.