Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Park-Ohio updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Park-Ohio Stock Performance

Park-Ohio stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.48. 592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.67. Park-Ohio has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, Director James W. Wert acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.86 per share, for a total transaction of $29,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,786.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,000 shares of company stock worth $43,720. Company insiders own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park-Ohio

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 56.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 3.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 5.3% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 200,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Park-Ohio by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

