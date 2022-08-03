PARSIQ Price Hits $0.16 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $27.40 million and $1.20 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.18 or 0.00460148 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000303 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $486.61 or 0.02128883 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004610 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.17 or 0.00289488 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 43.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000731 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 171,675,032 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

