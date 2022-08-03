Pascal Biosciences (CVE:PAS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Pascal Biosciences Inc. (CVE:PAS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 50540 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Pascal Biosciences Trading Down 20.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 882.79, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06.

About Pascal Biosciences

Pascal Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of products for the treatment of cancer, and for the improvement of the immune system. The company's development portfolio includes PAS-403, a mitosis inhibitor that blocks cell division for the treatment of glioblastoma and brain metastases originating from other cancers; and PAS-393, an immune-stimulatory cannabinoid designed to restore the immunogenicity of tumor cells with checkpoint inhibitor therapy for use in cancer treatment.

