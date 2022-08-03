Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

Shares of NASDAQ PTEN opened at $16.30 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 2.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -7.44%.

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $1,437,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,201,374 shares in the company, valued at $31,633,744.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $1,437,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,201,374 shares in the company, valued at $31,633,744.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $1,341,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 761,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,627,385.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 491,666 shares of company stock worth $8,050,072. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,469,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,064,000 after buying an additional 476,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,833,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,746,000 after purchasing an additional 697,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,807,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,338,000 after purchasing an additional 266,803 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 504.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,090,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

