PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $9.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,179,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,252,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $296.70. The firm has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.33.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,920,558,000 after buying an additional 349,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,097,000 after buying an additional 2,266,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after buying an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,565,000 after buying an additional 2,018,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after buying an additional 304,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

