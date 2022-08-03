PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,501,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707,246 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $134,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 354.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO C Erik Young sold 60,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $1,826,968.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,857.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $43,780,634.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,905,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO C Erik Young sold 60,296 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $1,826,968.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,857.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,060,488 shares of company stock valued at $69,975,312. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PBF. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PBF Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PBF Energy to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

Shares of PBF stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.82. The company had a trading volume of 66,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,286. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PBF Energy Inc. has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $44.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.18.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $5.83. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

