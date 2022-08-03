PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,500 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the June 30th total of 293,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 829,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PEDEVCO Stock Performance

PED traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.14. 302,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.96. PEDEVCO has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $2.44.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 million. PEDEVCO had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 172.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PEDEVCO

In other PEDEVCO news, Director Ivar Siem sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $32,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other PEDEVCO news, CEO Simon G. Kukes acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,792,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,715.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ivar Siem sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $32,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PED. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of PEDEVCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of PEDEVCO by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,083 shares during the last quarter. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held approximately 32,870 net Permian Basin acres located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,580 net Denver-Julesberg (D-J) Basin acres located in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

Further Reading

