Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Short Interest Down 22.4% in July

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,440,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 12,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Penn National Gaming by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Penn National Gaming by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $767,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PENN stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $36.07. The company had a trading volume of 70,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,681. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $26.46 and a twelve month high of $86.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.99.

Penn National Gaming ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PENN. Morgan Stanley raised Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

