Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Short Interest Up 23.5% in July

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,360,000 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 2,720,000 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 380,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $580,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,448.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Penske Automotive Group by 651.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

PAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.25.

PAG stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.23. 287,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,965. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.95. Penske Automotive Group has a 1-year low of $83.48 and a 1-year high of $123.60.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.02%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

