PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.63-$6.63 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.00.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.13. 273,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114,878. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.30. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $149.48 and a 12 month high of $177.69. The stock has a market cap of $243.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,868 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $247,000. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $270,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $275,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.