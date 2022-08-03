Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Hits New 12-Month High at $13.78

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 5898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRDO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 1.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. The company has a market cap of $935.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $182.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $66,205.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,216.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $230,939.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,552 shares in the company, valued at $650,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $66,205.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,216.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 313.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

