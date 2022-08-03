PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. PerkinElmer updated its Q3 guidance to $1.40-1.45 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.80.7.90 EPS.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

PKI stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.82. 7,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.50. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.12.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PerkinElmer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Recommended Stories

