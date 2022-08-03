PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.80.7.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60-4.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion. PerkinElmer also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.40-1.45 EPS.

PerkinElmer Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PerkinElmer stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,054. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.12. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $203.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.50.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 13.21%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a maintains rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.13.

Insider Activity at PerkinElmer

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,012,177.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of PerkinElmer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.