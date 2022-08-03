Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $314.39

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 314.39 ($3.85) and traded as high as GBX 334.28 ($4.10). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 332.40 ($4.07), with a volume of 624,233 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PETS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pets at Home Group to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 330 ($4.04) to GBX 280 ($3.43) in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 510 ($6.25) to GBX 470 ($5.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.82) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.27) to GBX 385 ($4.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 451.67 ($5.53).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

Pets at Home Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,318.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 315.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 341.95.

Pets at Home Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Pets at Home Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

In related news, insider Michael Iddon sold 60,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.17), for a total transaction of £205,530 ($251,844.14). In other Pets at Home Group news, insider Michael Iddon sold 60,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.17), for a total value of £205,530 ($251,844.14). Also, insider Lyssa McGowan purchased 32,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 309 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £99,884.25 ($122,392.17).

Pets at Home Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.