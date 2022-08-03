Phala Network (PHA) Achieves Market Cap of $35.48 Million

Phala Network (PHA) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last week, Phala Network has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $35.48 million and $3.30 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000560 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23,304.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002194 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00127549 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00032244 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork.

Phala Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

