Pigeoncoin (PGN) Market Capitalization Reaches $198,536.22

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $198,536.22 and $3,402.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00013444 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

