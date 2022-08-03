PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZCGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

PZC stock remained flat at $8.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 129,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,245. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $11.75.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 40,166 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

