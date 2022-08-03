PIMCO High Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PHK)

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

PIMCO High Income Fund Stock Performance

PHK traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.34. The stock had a trading volume of 361,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,870. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59. PIMCO High Income Fund has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $7.09.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO High Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 695,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 377,903 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 642,357 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 145,220 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 620,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 124,761 shares during the period. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.