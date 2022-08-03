PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Trading Up 2.1 %

PFN traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $8.41. The company had a trading volume of 11,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,283. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 65.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 171,300 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 7.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 101,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 38.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 98,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 27,336 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 275.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 63,582 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

