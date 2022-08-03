Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “downgrade” rating reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PING. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.87.

Shares of NYSE:PING traded up $10.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.96. 993,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,639. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $15.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ping Identity will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PING. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 331.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 28,171 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ping Identity in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

