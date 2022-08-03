Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Up 18.3% in July

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 58,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 10.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 99,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 104.9% in the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 127,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 15.4% in the second quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 15,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 11.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $13.21.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

