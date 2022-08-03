Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given New $280.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PXD. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.35.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $227.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.15. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $55.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Insider Activity

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

