Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Piper Sandler Companies has a payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $121.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $102.60 and a 1-year high of $193.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.97 and a 200-day moving average of $127.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $182.00 to $178.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,494,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,778,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 485,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 347,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

