Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$1.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Trading Up 7.0 %

NYSE PLYM traded up $1.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.67. 3,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,925. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $829.28 million, a P/E ratio of -22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -96.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

PLYM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plymouth Industrial REIT has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 31,778 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 34,505 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,756,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.