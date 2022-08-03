Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) Given New GBX 105 Price Target at Barclays

Pod Point Group (LON:PODP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.06) to GBX 105 ($1.29) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Pod Point Group Stock Performance

Pod Point Group stock opened at GBX 111.30 ($1.36) on Tuesday. Pod Point Group has a 12 month low of GBX 96 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 291.50 ($3.57).

Pod Point Group Company Profile

Pod Point Group Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and supply of equipment and systems for recharging electric vehicles (EV) in the United Kingdom and Norway. It provides EV charging infrastructure; and charge point installation for home, workplace, public destination, and public en-route places.

