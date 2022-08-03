Pod Point Group (LON:PODP) Given New GBX 105 Price Target at Barclays

Pod Point Group (LON:PODP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.06) to GBX 105 ($1.29) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Pod Point Group Stock Performance
Pod Point Group stock opened at GBX 111.30 ($1.36) on Tuesday. Pod Point Group has a 12 month low of GBX 96 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 291.50 ($3.57).
Pod Point Group Company Profile
