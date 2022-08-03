Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Points.com from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Northland Securities cut Points.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research cut Points.com from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Points.com Stock Performance

Shares of PCOM stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.43 million, a PE ratio of 178.50 and a beta of 1.40. Points.com has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Points.com

Points.com ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $127.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.20 million. Points.com had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Points.com will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in Points.com by 37.7% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,402,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,209,000 after buying an additional 384,223 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Points.com during the first quarter worth about $13,354,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Points.com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 707,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Points.com by 37.2% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 166,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Points.com by 12.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Points.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Points.com Inc provides technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers Currency Retailing for its members to get more of their currency, whenever they need it; Travel Accrual for its members to book any hotel, car, or activity and earn currency; Everyday Accrual for members to earn currency on day-to-day purchases; Travel Rewards for members to redeem their currency for hotel stays and car rentals; Everyday Rewards for members to redeem their currency for more than travel; and Currency Utility for members to do so much more with currency.

