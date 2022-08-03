Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc (LON:PCGH) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc (LON:PCGH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of LON PCGH opened at GBX 321.95 ($3.94) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 310.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 296.99. Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 262 ($3.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 329 ($4.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £390.43 million and a P/E ratio of 551.72.

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on companies involved in pharmaceuticals, medical services, medical devices, and biotechnology.

