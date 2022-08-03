Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc (LON:PCGH) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust plc (LON:PCGH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of LON PCGH opened at GBX 321.95 ($3.94) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 310.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 296.99. Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 262 ($3.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 329 ($4.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £390.43 million and a P/E ratio of 551.72.
Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust Company Profile
