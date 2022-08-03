Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Portage Biotech stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,585. Portage Biotech has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92.

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Portage Biotech stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Portage Biotech Inc. ( NASDAQ:PRTG Get Rating ) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of Portage Biotech worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

