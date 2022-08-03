Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Portage Biotech Price Performance
Shares of Portage Biotech stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,585. Portage Biotech has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Portage Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portage Biotech
About Portage Biotech
Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.
Featured Stories
