PotCoin (POT) Trading Up 8.7% This Week

PotCoin (POT) traded down 56.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $630,030.19 and approximately $334.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,063.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,644.77 or 0.07131628 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00159133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00021799 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.89 or 0.00255347 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.60 or 0.00683322 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.29 or 0.00595292 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005572 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,647,383 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

