PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,280,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the June 30th total of 8,650,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

PPL Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PPL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.06. 140,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,775,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.75. PPL has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average is $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,404 shares of company stock worth $914,702. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,613,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 42,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,020,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Articles

