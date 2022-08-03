PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,280,000 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the June 30th total of 8,650,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
PPL Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:PPL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.06. 140,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,775,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.75. PPL has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average is $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.
PPL Increases Dividend
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $799,037.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,398. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,404 shares of company stock worth $914,702. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPL
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,613,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 42,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,020,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PPL in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.
PPL Company Profile
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.
Featured Articles
