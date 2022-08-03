Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 379 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 2.4% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $8,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,790,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,782,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $86.05 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.36 and its 200 day moving average is $99.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 40.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSM. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

