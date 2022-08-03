Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 175 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.4% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,662,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $164.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.39. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $158.02 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

