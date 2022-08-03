Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 805 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies accounts for 1.1% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $290.55 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.04 and a 52 week high of $297.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

