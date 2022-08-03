Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,730 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

Oracle Trading Down 1.4 %

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL opened at $76.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $203.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.69. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.