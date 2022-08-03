Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC cut its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1,756.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.13.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:VMC opened at $163.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.12. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

