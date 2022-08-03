Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,590 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,520 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,013 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 162,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,120,622.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 2.7 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.94.

DKS opened at $93.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.04 and a 200-day moving average of $96.74. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.07%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.